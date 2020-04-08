Proof Ariana Grande Is Embracing Her Natural Curls in Quarantine: Pics

Ariana Grande’s meticulously perfect high ponytail is, without a doubt, iconic. But when the 26-year-old performer ditches the sleek hairstyle to go au naturel, fans lose their minds over her naturally curly locks.

The hitmaker’s signature hairstyle is no secret to, well, everyone. She’s rarely seen without the snatched ponytail, crafted by famous celebrity hairstylist Chris Appleton. But every now and then (read: on rare occasions), the star takes to social media to tease her millions of followers with her natural ‘do.

Grande’s only shared pics of her curly hair a handful of times over the years, which you have to admit, is pretty impressive. Most recently, the Victorious alum shared not one, but two selfies while quarantining at home during the COVID-19 pandemic. It seems as though the solution to getting the Grammy winner to show her curls more is to keep her away from her glam squad.

The singer mysteriously deleted one of those two curly-hair pics from her Insta feed, but have no fear, she kept it on Twitter and captioned it, “get a load a dis.”

Fellow stars are also all about her curly locks and want to see more of them once the nation no longer has to self-isolate. ”Keep this look after quarantimes pls,” said Katy Perry in the comments. Dove Cameron wrote, “Hair!! Thriving!”

The entertainer even had a thick head of curls as a toddler! To prove it, the Florida native shared a black-and-white photo of herself at the age of five in February of 2019. In the accompanying caption, she wrote: “If i’m honest ….. this is still exactly what I look like without lashes and my pony ….. anyone who knows me knows me knows ….. like …. I’m twenty-five. I was five here.”

Keep scrolling for a look at the singer’s best naturally curly moments over the years!