Dove Cameron: What’s in My Bag?





Triple threat Dove Cameron always has a book with her — and for good reason. “I’m reading a lot right now because I’m writing a book,” says the star of Descendants 3 (available on the DisneyNow app). Her current pick? The Great Fires by Jack Gilbert.

See what else the singer-actress-dancer, 23, stows in her Prada tote.

House of Cards

“I have a massive ballet-pink Kate Spade wallet that my mother got me for Christmas because I have so many cards.”

Liquid Assets

“I’m huge on hydration. I carry a reusable one-liter glass bottle. I don’t like to use plastic in any area of my life.”

Perfect Pout

“My all-time favorite lip products are Julie Hewett’s lip liner in Dream for a day look and Nars lip pigment in Starwoman for nighttime — there’s no better red.”

Tuned In

“The heaviest thing I carry is my Bang & Olufsen speaker — I need to be musically charged wherever I go. But no joke, my back is broken!”

Lucky Charms

“I carry old coins and ancient jewels from my childhood days in India. I think they bring me luck and keep my [late] father close.”

Power Boost

“I love Bulletproof Collagen Protein bars. They make me feel amazing.”

What else is inside Cameron’s bag? Prada cat-eye sunglasses; Privé Revaux glasses; a Charlotte Tilbury Magic Foundation; a Tarte Shape Tape concealer; a Dior Diorshow Brow Styler; a Benefit LolliTint lip and cheek stain; a Stila eyebrow marker; Peter Thomas Roth 24-karat gold eye patches; a Shu Uemura cleansing oil; a Sephora card; a Barnes & Nobles card; an old NYC key to the theater where she performed Clueless; an Oyster card for Tube in London; old hotel keys; hair ties; bobby pins; Mac laptop and charger; an iPhone; an iPhone charger; two converters; a mini steamer; AirPods; Powerbeats; pictures with her boyfriend, Thomas Doherty; old movie tickets and receipts.

Cameron is set to take the stage for The Light in the Piazza as Clara Johnson at the Los Angeles Opera this October.

