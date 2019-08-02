In their hearts on a bittersweet day. Dove Cameron, Sofia Carson and Booboo Stewart honored the late Cameron Boyce ahead of the premiere of Descendants 3.

The Disney Channel stars flooded Instagram with behind-the-scenes photos and videos of the actor during filming and beyond. The posts were accompanied by warm messages not only memorializing their costar but also remarking on the milestone final film in the series.

Cameron (Mal), Carson (Evie), Stewart (Jay) and Boyce (Carlos) played the reformed children of classic Disney villains in 2015’s Descendants and 2017’s Descendants 2. The third movie will premiere on Friday, August 2.

The Jessie alum was found dead at his North Hollywood home on July 6. He was 20. The L.A. Coroner later determined the cause to be “sudden unexpected death in epilepsy.” His family previously confirmed to Us Weekly that he suffered from epilepsy prior to his death.

Disney Channel opted to cancel the Descendants 3 premiere in the wake of Boyce’s tragic death. “We’re proud to be part of Cameron Boyce’s legacy by showcasing his talents on screen but we are canceling the red carpet premiere event for ‘Descendants 3’ scheduled for July 22 and instead, The Walt Disney Company will make a donation to the Thirst Project, a philanthropic organization to which Cameron was deeply committed,” the network said in a statement.

Cameron, 23, Stewart, 25, and Descendants director Kenny Ortega looked back on the Grown Ups star’s legacy during a Thursday, August 1, appearance on Good Morning America. “If you could bottle up happiness, that was Cam. He was pure happiness and pure joy,” the actress recalled. “And I feel like none of us will ever be able to express exactly the kind of heart that Cameron was.”

Scroll to see the cast’s touching posts of Boyce.

Descendants 3 premieres on Disney Channel Friday, August 2, at 8 p.m. ET.