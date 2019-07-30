Disney Channel Star Cameron Boyce’s Cause of Death Revealed





Disney Channel star Cameron Boyce’s cause of death has been revealed. The 20-year-old died from sudden unexpected death in epilepsy, Us Weekly confirmed on Tuesday, July 30, via the Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner.

A statement from the L.A. Coroner read, in part: “After additional testing, the cause of death was determined to be sudden unexpected death in epilepsy. The manner of death was certified as natural.”

The Jessie actor’s family confirmed the news of Boyce’s death on July 6, in an emotional statement to Us.

“It is with a profoundly heavy heart that we report that this morning we lost Cameron,” a spokesperson for the family said at the time. “He passed away in his sleep due to a seizure which was a result of an ongoing medical condition for which he was being treated. The world is now undoubtedly without one of its brightest lights, but his spirit will live on through the kindness and compassion of all who knew and loved him.”

The statement continued: “We are utterly heartbroken and ask for privacy during this immensely difficult time as we grieve the loss of our precious son and brother.”

Celebrities — including Boyce’s onscreen parents in Grown Ups and Grown Ups 2, Adam Sandler and Salma Hayek — flooded social media with tributes to him after his death.

“Too young. Too sweet. Too funny. Just the nicest, most talented, and most decent kid around. Loved that kid. Cared so much about his family. Cared so much about the world,” the Big Daddy actor, 52, penned alongside an Instagram picture of Boyce. “Thank you, Cameron, for all you gave to us. So much more was on the way. All our hearts are broken. Thinking of your amazing family and sending our deepest condolences.‬”

Hayek also shared a series of sweet throwback pictures with the Descendants actor on Instagram.

“I had the privilege to play Cameron’s mother in #grownups 1 and 2 and we stayed in touch through the years,” the Frida actress, 52, wrote. “He was spirited, talented, kind, generous, funny and a shining light. His joy will live in our hearts forever as he goes on dancing and shining elsewhere. My heart goes to his lovely family. @thecameronboyce.”

Boyce is survived by his parents, Victor and Libby Boyce and his sister, Maya Boyce.

