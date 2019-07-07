Mourning the loss of an extraordinary costar and friend. Celebrities including Adam Sandler and Charles Esten took to social media on Sunday, July 7, to share in memoriam tributes in honor of Disney Channel star Cameron Boyce after he died at age 20.

“Too young. Too Sweet. Too Funny,” Sandler, who starred as Boyce’s onscreen dad in the Grown Ups and Grown Ups 2 films, began a Twitter post. “Just the nicest, most decent kid around. Loved that kid. Cared so much about his family. Cared so much about the world. Thank you, Cameron, for all you gave to us.”

Esten — who appeared on Jessie as Boyce’s character’s dad — shared his heartbreak in a series of emotional tweets.

“My family and I are devastated today, by the loss of our young and amazing friend, Cameron Boyce. Years before I was blessed to play his father on JESSIE, we were blessed to know him and his wonderful family at the elementary school our kids all attended together,” the Nashville alum began.

Esten added: “It was there we were introduced to his endless talent, kindness, and joy for living. At his very 1st talent show, little Cameron’s dancing lit up the stage, and left everyone on their feet, cheering . It was clear to all that he was destined to be the star he would soon become. And yet, Cameron never carried himself with anything but kindness, humility, effortless grace, and great humor. Even as his star ascended with JESSIE, and he began to receive the type of fame that can change people, I never saw that change. Not even a little.”

News of Boyce’s death came on Saturday, July 6, in a statement from a spokesperson on behalf of the actor’s family.

“It is with a profoundly heavy heart that we report that this morning we lost Cameron. He passed away in his sleep due to a seizure which was a result of an ongoing medical condition for which he was being treated,” the statement read. “The world is now undoubtedly without one of its brightest lights, but his spirit will live on through the kindness and compassion of all who knew and loved him. We are utterly heartbroken and ask for privacy during this immensely difficult time as we grieve the loss of our precious son and brother.”

Scroll down to see more reactions from Boyce’s costars and other celebrities.