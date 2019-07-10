Shedding light. Cameron Boyce’s family released a statement about the neurological disorder that led to his sudden death at the age of 20.

“Cameron’s tragic passing was due to a seizure as a result of an ongoing medical condition, and that condition was epilepsy,” a family spokesperson tells Us Weekly. “We are still trying to navigate our way through this extremely heart-wrenching time, and continue to ask for privacy so that the family and all who knew and loved him can grieve his loss and make arrangements for his funeral — which, in and of itself, is agonizing.”

According to the Epilepsy Foundation, the chronic disorder is marked by “recurrent, unprovoked seizures,” which “may be related to a brain injury or a family tendency, but often the cause is completely unknown.” It is the fourth most common neurological disorder in the U.S. and affects people of all ages.

Authorities responded to Boyce’s North Hollywood home on Saturday, July 6, after he was found unresponsive. He was pronounced dead at the scene at 2:35 p.m. The Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner performed an autopsy on the Disney Channel star two days later, but the “cause of death was deferred pending further investigation.”

Boyce’s family announced the news of his death on Saturday night, saying in a statement to Us, “The world is now undoubtedly without one of its brightest lights, but his spirit will live on through the kindness and compassion of all who knew and loved him. We are utterly heartbroken and ask for privacy during this immensely difficult time as we grieve the loss of our precious son and brother.”

Countless celebrities have paid tribute to the late actor on social media in recent days, including his costars from Disney Channel’s Jessie as well as the Descendants and Grown Ups movies.

Boyce is survived by his parents, Victor and Libby Boyce, and his sister, Maya Boyce.

