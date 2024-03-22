Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the
Stylish

What Stars Wore to ‘The Matrix’ Premiere in 1999: George Clooney, Carrie-Anne Moss and More

By
TK Wild Photos From The Matrix’ Premiere in 1999 891
9
George Clooney, Carrie Anne Moss, Mark Wahlberg. Getty Images (3)

Do not try and bend the spoon — just look at these throwback photos from the premiere of The Matrix, which celebrates its 25th anniversary this month.

The iconic sci-fi film, directed by sisters Lana and Lilly Wachowski, debuted on March 24, 1999, in Los Angeles. Starring Keanu Reeves as a computer programmer named Neo who learns that humanity has been enslaved by intelligent machines, the movie became an instant box-office hit and ushered in a new look for action movies.

In addition to introducing the concept of “bullet time,” The Matrix also kicked off an interest in black leather, both on and off the screen. Neo and his cohorts — especially Morpheus (Laurence Fishburne) and Trinity (Carrie-Anne Moss) — are rarely seen without cascading leather trenchcoats and buckle-heavy boots.

Amazon

Deal of the Day

This Two-Piece Set Just Dropped and Will Sell Out — 20% Off View Deal

“[The Wachowskis] always say, and they’ve never deviated from this, ‘We want it to be dark, we want it to be high contrast, we want Trinity to be like an oil slick,’” costume designer Kym Barrett said in an interview published on the film’s website in 1999. “They give me simple sentences and let me go away and come up with stuff, then we talk about it and it just grows.”

While patent leather was in short supply on the red carpet, the film’s stars and their fellow A-list attendees certainly got the “dark” memo. Keep scrolling to see what the stars wore to the premiere of The Matrix in 1999:

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on YouTube!

In this article

FX Networks TCA Winter Press Tour Star Walk, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 09 Jan 2020

Chris Rock
bio pics Drew Barrymore

Drew Barrymore
George Clooney Smiling at the Camera in Gray suit

George Clooney
1251229391keanu_reeves_290x206

Keanu Reeves
1251312763kiefer_sutherland_290x206

Kiefer Sutherland
1251210899mark_wahlberg_290x206

Mark Wahlberg
1251211837matthew_perry_290x206

Matthew Perry

More Stories

Got a Tip form close button
Got a tip for US?
We're All Ears for Celebrity Buzz!