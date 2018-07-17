Twinning! The Merrell Twins, Vanessa and Veronica Merrell, may be known for their funny YouTube videos, but they’re about to add another job to their resumes: fashion designers. The sat down with Stylish to dish on their new clothing line, True Img, how their styles have evolved over the years and techniques for avoiding getting overwhelmed on social media. And the two identical twins are certainly experts on all the above considering they boast over 3 million subscribers on YouTube and 600 million total views on the platform alone.

While the duo is known as actresses and musicians in the social media space, it was only a matter of time before they dipped their toes in the fashion space. “Since we were very young, we’ve always been fashion obsessed, Veronica told Stylish exclusively. “Our mom used to buy us scraps of fabric and we’d use our grandmother’s sewing machine to make clothes for our dolls and eventually ourselves,” she added. “We’ve always loved keeping up with trends, reading fashion magazines, and seeing what all the celebrities were wearing. Fashion is fun and we’re so excited to see our clothing line come to life!” Veronica exclaimed.

Scroll through to get the details on their debut label dropping today, Tuesday, July, 17 and their fashion and Instagram tips.