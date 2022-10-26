What a night! Some of the world’s most influential people showcased their show-stopping style at the TIME100 Next Gala.

Machine Gun Kelly, Keke Palmer, Lily Collins and more came together as Time recognized 100 rising stars from around the world with an evening soiree in New York on Tuesday, October 25. Kelly, 32, Palmer, 29, and Collins, 33, are members of the elite 2022 group as well as Jennette McCurdy, Jonathan Majors, Jack Harlow, Sydney Sweeney, Simone Ashley and NBA star Ja Morant. Stylist Law Roach and United States Deputy Secretary of the Treasury Wally Adeyemo, who was nominated by Senator Elizabeth Warren, are also a part of the buzzy list.

For the unforgettable event, Kelly, whose real name is Colson Baker, was quite the sight in a latex cutout top that featured a sparkly corset bodice. The “Emo Girl” rapper complemented the bold piece with glossy black pants and a pair of shiny boots. The musician wore his blonde tresses in a half-up-half-down hairdo. He attended the celebration with his fiancée, Megan Fox, who looked like a trophy in a gold Maison Yeya gown.

Palmer kept the Barbiecore trend alive in a hot pink ruffled frock by Christian Siriano. The mini dress looked like a dainty birthday cake as it featured tiers of tulle fabric. The Nope actress completed the look with a pair of fuchsia sandal heels.

Collins looked radiant in red. Her floor-length Ralph Lauren number hugged her figure and featured subtle sparkles throughout. The Emily in Paris star finished the look with soft glam and simple jewelry.

During the party, Collins gushed over her fellow honorees, saying: “Everyone who is here today at TIME100 Next is here because they have made a significant impact in their fields. And that impact wouldn’t be what it is if not for each of your willingness to bring your gifts to the world.”

She added: “I was always raised with the sentiment that the quirky things that make you different are what make you beautiful. So being who we are unapologetically is both a kind of gift that we can give to ourselves, and also, ultimately, an essential ingredient to our work.”

Keep scrolling to see the best looks from the TIME100 Next Gala: