Tobey Maguire, Jennifer Aniston and More Support Jennifer Meyer and Jenna Dewan’s Gilt Launch

Kate Hudson, Jennifer Aniston and more celebs attend Jennifer Meyer and Jenna Dewan Tatum’s Gilt.com’s jewelry launch on Thursday, December 7, in Hollywood. Stars came out to support the launch of the 6-piece necklace collection featuring a delicate triple heart design with prices ranging from $350 to $975, with proceeds going to benefit Baby2Baby. Scroll through to see their looks (you’ve got to see Molly Sims’s pants) and see the stars show their support for their famous pals’ new venture!