Breathe it in! Lifestyle expert Tobi Tobin sat down with Stylish on Wednesday, November 15 at Soho House West Hollywood to dish on why a candle is the perfect gift to give for the holidays and which scents Taylor Swift, Leonardo DiCaprio, Britney Spears and Reese Witherspoon love to burn in their homes. The full line of Tobin’s candles is rolling out nationwide as a shop-in-shop at Bloomingdale’s just in time for the holidays this month. Scroll through to get the details and shop the perfect scent for your home!