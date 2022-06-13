Sleek chic! Ariana DeBose hit the red carpet for the 2022 Tony Awards on Sunday, June 12 with a glassy, side-swept pixie and her hairstylist Takisha Sturdivant-Drew let Us in on the secrets of the style.

After all, it was a big night for DeBose. Not only was the West Side Story star the host for Broadway’s biggest night, she opened the show with a high energy mash-up of show tunes celebrating diversity and inclusivity.

While the duo got ready, Sturdivant-Drew and the 31-year-old LGBTQIA+ activist decided on a look that would complement her sequin gown. “Ariana’s Hugo Boss dress was giving classic glamour with a modern and sexy twist, so naturally I had to edge up her hair,” the hair pro tells Us. She chose to do “a sleek and sexy hairstyle with a pop of color.”

“Ariana wanted blonde, so blonde hair is what I gave her,” says the hair pro.

The room was a bit quiet, so Sturdivant-Drew said “where’s the music?!” DeBose’s assistant answered the call and put on Doja Cat. The star started singing along while the glam squad danced in the background. The stage was set for glam to begin!

After the actress washed her hair, Sturdivant-Drew ran a dollop of Tresemmé One Step Smooth Cream from roots through ends “to give the hair a glossy shine, frizz control, softness color vibrancy and heat protection.”

Next, she popped in some blonde clip-in hair extensions from her proprietary line, TSD Hair Extensions, before blow drying. After prepping locks with Tresemmé Keratin Smooth Heat Protectant Spray, Sturdivant-Drew used a dryer and comb attachment to “smooth the hair well before using a flat iron to sleek it out even more.”

How does a hairstyle last through humid New York City weather, the hot lights on the red carpet and a song and dance routine? Sturdivant-Drew locked in the look with a spritz of Tresemmé Total Volume Hair Spray, then tacked down the tiny hairs at the back with a small brush and Tresemmé Tres Two Extra Hold Gel to “ensure there were no flyaways,” she explains.

When the hair look was complete DeBose said “I LOVE my hair, this is the color I wanted,” Sturdivant-Drew shared, adding that she got chills knowing that the actress was pleased.

To round out the glam, DeBose chose sultry pumped-up neutral makeup, including smoky cat eyes and a gorgeous glossy pinky-nude lip. Makeup artist Andrea Tiller used Lancome products to create the look. She used the brand’s 5-Color Eyeshadow Palette in Brun Adore, Drama Liqui-Pencil in Café Noir and L’Absolu Lacquer in Infra-Rose.

Scroll through to watch the details of DeBose’s ‘do get done!