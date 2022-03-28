Top 5 Best Dressed Stars at the 2022 Oscars — Watch!

All out for the Oscars! Stars got all glammed up for the 94th Annual Academy Awards and hit the red carpet in some seriously stunning looks.

There were diamond galore, sky-high heels and jaw-dropping dresses on just about everyone. With bright colors, glitzy numbers and even the occasional pantsuit, celebs didn’t disappoint for one of the biggest nights in fashion.

While everyone from Becky G to Rachel Zegler sent our jaws dropping, Us Weekly’s Stylish narrowed down all the lavish looks from the night to the five best dressed. Those that made our list? Megan Thee Stallion, Emilia Jones, Ariana DeBose, Zendaya and last, but certainly not least, Penélope Cruz.

To see all these looks, watch the video above and keep scrolling to get the breakdown!

5) Megan Thee Stallion

Simply stunning! The 27-year-old singer shut down the scene in a gorgeous blue dress by Gaurav Gupta that featured an on-trend torso cutout. She accessorized her look with a handful of stunning rings, bracelets and earrings.

4) Emilia Jones

The 20-year-old Coda actress hit a glam slam at the Academy Awards thanks to her gorgeous Dolce & Gabbana dress. The beaded number had a sexy spin thanks to its skin-baring silhouette. When it came to glam, the star was prepped with Shisedo skincare products.

3) Ariana DeBose

Red hot! For the big event, the West Side Story star opted for a bright and bold pantsuit by Valentino. The ensemble, which came with a matching cape, was accessorized with some serious bling. DeBose dazzled in dozens of diamonds from De Beers. She shimmered in both a 20 and 40-carat diamond necklace, as well as 4-carat diamond earrings. The actress additionally sported an Omega watch.

2) Zendaya

As per usual, the 25-year-old Dune actress brought her A-game to the red carpet. The star, who was styled by Law Roach, shut down the scene in a Valentino two-piece complete with a menswear-inspired crop top and glitzy ball skirt. It was her Bulgari bling that brought her look to a whole new level though. The Euphoria star donned a 13-carat Serpenti Viper necklace from the jewelry brand, in addition to nearly 15-carats of diamond rings and a handful of bangles.

1) Penelope Cruz

An award-worthy gown! The 47-year-old actress sent jaws dropping when she hit the red carpet in a stunning Chanel gown complete with a beaded bow at the neck. She accessorized the look with Chanel shoes and jewels, including an assortment of rings and earrings.

