A snub like that! West Side Story star Rachel Zegler claims she wasn’t invited to the 94th annual Academy Awards despite its seven nominations.

The 20-year-old actress, who plays Maria in the critically acclaimed Steven Spielberg film, revealed the news in an Instagram comment after a social media user gushed that they couldn’t wait to see Zegler’s red carpet style on the big night. “I’m not invited so sweatpants and my boyfriend’s flannel,” the New Jersey native wrote on Sunday, March 20.

Zegler elaborated in a separate comment, adding, “Idk y’all I have tried it all but it doesn’t seem to be happening :’) I will root for west side story from my couch and be proud of the work we so tirelessly did 3 years ago. I hope some last minute miracle occurs and I can celebrate our film in person but hey, that’s how it goes sometimes, I guess. Thanks for all the shock and outrage — I’m disappointed, too. But that’s okay. So proud of our movie.”

Per The Hollywood Reporter, Oscar nominees and presenters are each offered a pair of tickets to the ceremony. Studios are also given a number of tickets and the Academy itself can provide entry for other VIPs.

The 2021 adaptation of the Broadway classic was Zegler’s first major Hollywood role, and her performance earned her a Golden Globe nomination (and win) for Best Actress – Motion Picture Comedy or Musical. While she didn’t score an individual nod at the upcoming Oscars, West Side Story is up for an impressive total of trophies, including Best Picture and Best Director.

As fans expressed their surprise after Zegler’s revelation on Sunday, the Snow White actress thanked them for their support. “My goodness, folks!! Appreciate all the support, I really really do,” she tweeted. “We live in such unprecedented times, and a lot of work behind the scenes goes into making movie magic happen. that goes for film productions (like the one I am so lucky to be currently shooting in london) … and awards shows alike. Let’s all just respect the process and I’ll get off my phone x R.”

Earlier this month, Zegler attended the BAFTAs in London with costar Mike Faist, who was nominated for Best Actor in a Supporting Role for his performance as Riff. While he ended the night empty handed — the trophy ultimately went to CODA‘s Troy Kotsur – the West Side Story cast celebrated Ariana DeBose‘s win for Best Actress in a Supporting Role. The 31-year-old previously scored a Golden Globe, a Screen Actors Guild Award and a Critics’ Choice Award for playing Anita.

“Critics, you matter, and I am so, so, so grateful for your support of West Side Story,” the Hamilton alum gushed at the 2022 Critics’ Choice Awards on March 13. “There were so many people who questions whether or not this film should be reimagined, and you rallied around us, you loved on us, every single one of us, and I am very, very grateful for that.”

DeBose went on to praise her fellow nominees before addressing Rita Moreno, who portrayed Anita in the original 1961 West Side Story movie. “Seriously, you made space for me to thrive beside you,” the Prom actress continued. “I am not in front of you, I am not behind you, I am beside you, and that is the greatest gift you could have ever given me.”

The 2022 Oscars air on ABC Sunday, March 27, at 8 p.m. EST.

Listen to Us Weekly's Hot Hollywood as each week the editors of Us break down the hottest entertainment news stories!