The Top 5 Fashion Trends of 2018

This year was definitely filled with major fashion moments, but there were a few themes that just kept popping up and grabbing our attention. You know, the big, can’t-miss-them fashion trends that made 2018 one for the books. We’re talking those accessories, outfits and hairstyles that were constantly in rotation and changed the game. And naturally, we have celebs like Chrissy Teigen, Taraji P. Henson, Kylie Jenner to thank for many of them.

Scroll through to see what they are and some of the celebs who wore them!