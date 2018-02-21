We’re not quite through winter, but spring isn’t that far off. The problem: we’re all sick of our go-to boots, but it’s not quite the time to break out our sandals. What to do? Find a killer pair of transitional booties that are appropriate for colder temps but will still look killer with a pair of cutoffs or a minidress and wear that new investment until warmer days arrive. From millennial pink mod boots to a classic pair of monk-strap shoes, we’ve got you covered with a curated shopping guide of the chicest transitional boots styles you could imagine. Shop and then strut!

By clicking on a link to a product or brand listed on our website, we may receive compensation from the company that owns that product or brand