Elizabeth Olsen, Olivia Wilde, Dakota Fanning and more female fashionistas showed off their New York style at the Through Her Lens: The Tribeca Chanel Women’s Filmmaker Program Luncheon at Locanda Verde on October 17. From black and white get ups to pops of color, the ladies looked nothing short of chic. And since Chanel is a cosponsor of the program, which will nurture female artistic voices, it’s no surprise many of the women in attendance sported stunning styles from the brand. See their looks!