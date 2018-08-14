Uma Thurman is many things — in addition to her film and Broadway acting career, she is a model and mother. And now she’s the star of the fall-winter 2018 FitFlop #ForSuperwomen campaign, which is meant to honor the “many roles women juggle.” Shot in NYC by Steve Hiett, the blonde beauty appears at home on the backstage-inspired set, where she sports brogues, sneakers and boots from the new collection.

Originally known as the butt-lifting sandal brand, FitFlop’s offerings now include styles for every season. But, not to worry, all the designs are still super comfy thanks to a cushioning and pressure-diffusing technology built into the soles. In the fall-winter campaign, Thurman demonstrates how to dress up the line’s new bejeweled mules and dress down the patent leather-like kicks with ease. Keep scrolling for a first look at FitFlop’s Uma Edit!