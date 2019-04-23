While we may not all be #blessed with Vanessa Hudgens‘ super fit physique, we can now at least channel her super cool style at the gym. The actress and fitness enthusiast has teamed with AVIA on a line of affordable workout wear that is all about form and function.

“Fitness is such a huge part of my life which is why I am so excited to be working with AVIA, a brand who has always been known for its fashionable activewear and innovative technology, on my first ever performance apparel collection,” she said in a press release. “I wanted to design a collection that was both fun and functional and incorporate my vibrant, colorful style.”

Her spring 2019 Vanessa Hudgens Collection is full of performance-driven pieces (think: sports bras, leggings, tanks, tees and more) that will hold up to your workout without sacrificing style. Available in a neutral color palette of black, white, gray and red, all the items in the line can be mixed and matched with ease, and the designs feature fashion-forward details like mesh paneling, color-blocking and cropped silhouettes that would look as cute at barre class as they would at brunch.

Oh, and there are also ‘90s-inspired tracksuits, hoodies, breakaway pants and windbreakers that are great for getting to and from the gym in style.

“We are excited to partner with Vanessa Hudgens. Her passion for fitness, cycling, training and nutrition coupled with her down-to-earth approach make her the perfect fit for the AVIA brand,” Sequential active division president Eddie Esses said in a statement. “We believe her tremendous star power and powerful social media presence will not only strengthen our relationships with existing customers but help us attract new customers as well.”

Priced between $38 and $68, the entire AVIA x Vanessa Hudgens collection is available at avia.com. Keep scrolling to shop some of our favorite pieces!