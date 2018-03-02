While we are anxiously awaiting all the glamorous fashion and beauty in store for us on the 2018 Oscars red carpet on Sunday, March 4, the Vanity Fair x Lancome Paris Women in Hollywood cocktail party on Thursday, March 1, was full of super fun style courtesy of some of Tinseltown’s most famous faces. From Tracee Ellis Ross’ sexy see-through skirt to Zendaya’s fun ‘80s-inspired pantsuit, the ladies clearly came ready to have a good time in their most creative ensembles. Keep scrolling to see our favorite looks from the event!