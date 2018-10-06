The month of October has become synonymous with Breast Cancer Awareness. We see buildings lit up pink all over the world and many brands donate a portion of proceeds of designated products to charities that give back to the cause. (In fact, we’ve curated some of the best beauty and style items on sale this year, and will continue to add offerings throughout the month!) But what if there’s another cause that’s near and dear to your heart? There’s an online store that helps you give back all year long — and even better, to the charity of your choice!

Beautykind sells products by some of our fave brands, including GlamGlow, Clark’s Botanicals, Elemis, It Cosmetics, Stila and more. When you purchase them on the site, five percent of every sale gets donated to a charity you choose from 1.5 million options (yes, you read that right!), including Look Good Feel Better, which helps women diagnosed with cancer through their treatment; CureSearch, which aims to end childhood cancer through research; and Victoria’s Victory, a foundation started by ESPN host Victoria Arlen that helps those affected by changes in mobility.

Stylish caught up with Arlen at the 2018 Dream Ball Gala in New York City on September 27, and we were blown away by her spirit – and spirit of giving! If you don’t know much about Arlen, here’s a quick primer. At age 11, she was diagnosed with two rare conditions that led to her losing the ability to speak, eat and move. She slipped into a vegetative state and spent four years being unable to communicate, but being thoroughly aware of what was going on. Her new book, Locked In, will rock your world! Ultimately, she learned how to walk again (winning a Paralympic Games gold medal for swimming along the way) and now, at 24 years old, serves as a major inspiration. We also think Arlen’s gorgeous on the outside too, so we couldn’t help but ask what she relies on to look good on the go — read on for her favorite products, then click to buy and support your favorite charity!