Never say never! Victoria Beckham is known for her posh style which often includes an array of stilettos. Back in 2016 the fashion designer shockingly revealed to The Telegraph that she “can’t do heels anymore.” But that doesn’t mean she won’t do heels anymore. Since then, Beckham has been photographed fabulously rocking sneakers and flats — but her heels continue to make an appearance here and there as well. And dare we say, her stiletto game might be hotter and brighter than ever! Check out the variety of styles and colors she’s worn since writing off heels!