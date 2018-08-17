If you happen to abide by the idea that white is only to be worn between Memorial Day and Labor Day, there are just two weeks left to enjoy the pristine hue. Heidi Klum and Vanessa Hudgens are making the most of it with bright white manicures that are the perfect complement to sun-kissed, end-of-summer skin.

While the pro behind Hudgens’ sexy tapered nails is a mystery, Tom Bachik, the celebrity manicurist who works with Kim Kardashian, Jennifer Lopez and the likes, gave Klum her squared-off pure as snow digits. On Instagram, he shared that he used a mix of OPI Alpine Snow (a crisp French manicure tip-inspired hue) and Kyoto Pearl (a shimmery white satin) for a multi-dimensional satin finish. Layering the two colors also helped to eliminate any streakiness (i.e. the most annoying part of using white polish).

With Bachik’s #ProTip in mind, we’ve rounded up five white nail polishes to get you to Labor Day and beyond because, let’s face it, who really abides by those fashion “rules” anymore anyway?