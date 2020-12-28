The Cutest and Coziest Cabin Outfit Ideas for This Winter Season

As we’ve now entered full swing of Winter Solstice, there’s really nothing we want to do more than be sitting fireside in a snow surrounded cabin drinking a hotty toddy. Luckily, dressing up for a winter wonderland is easy and fun. Think thick beanies, cozy wool sweaters, and trendy hiking boots galore! These staple cold weather pieces will ensure warmth while also photo ready for that Instagram-perfect shot with the snowy hills in the back that we’ve all been manifesting.

Keep scrolling to see three looks from VICI Collection that will make you want to grab your bestie or family and take to the mountains! These woolly looks are casually cute while promising to always fend off the frost.

Promo code: VICI20

Listen on Spotify to Get Tressed With Us to get the details of every hair love affair in Hollywood, from the hits and misses on the red carpet to your favorite celebrities’ street style ‘dos (and don’ts!)