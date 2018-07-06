Social media may be known for its super glam makeup tutorials and highly filtered pics, but celebs are looking to pull back the curtain on the smoke and mirrors by posting bare-face selfies in honor of a good cause. The #WokeUpThisWayChallenge started by Elaine Daneshrad (@iamfashionlaine) is starting to pick up steam on Instagram, with stars like Cindy Crawford, Jaime King and more sharing pics of themselves first thing in the morning (in some cases before they’ve even got out of bed!) and then nominating their fellow famous friends to do the same.

While the movement hasn’t reached #ALSIceBucketChallenge levels quite yet, the idea behind it is so important. As Cindy captioned her makeup-free snap, it is time to “support the journey back to realness,” which means seeing images with “no filter, no makeup, [and] no hair product.” The OG supermodel also shared the words of celeb stylist Ashley Weston, who laid out the ground rules for the challenge that is in partnership with Lady Gaga’s Born This Way Foundation.

“Social media is a powerful tool where you’re in charge of WHAT/WHEN/WHERE/HOW you want to present yourself to the world,” Weston wrote. “And of course we all want to present perfection – who doesn’t love a good filter?? But why do we think posting our authentic, real self is somehow not [lovable] enough?”

Anyone nominated who doesn’t wish to participate with a filter-free, no-makeup selfie is instead encouraged to donate to the Born This Way Foundation — meaning you can make an impact any way you choose. Keep scrolling to see the celebs who have embraced the #WokeUpThisWayChallenge so far!