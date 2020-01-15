Yara Shahidi has officially found, or, well, created, her new go-to lip gloss. The Bobbi Brown brand ambassador came up with three limited-edition shades, inscribed with the star’s initials.

Bobbi Brown launched Crushed Oil-Infused Gloss on Monday, January 13. The line includes 12 shades of the oil-and-botanical-infused formulas, 3 of which were specifically designed by Shahidi: Forever Chill, Spring Bliss and In the Flow.

“I wanted shades that people with a range of complexions could wear,” said Shahidi in a statement about the new line. “I love how customizable each shade is — they layer and build beautifully.”

The Grown-ish star continued, “I can start with a hint of color and build throughout the day to a vibrant lip color. A lip gloss with this much pigment and moisture is rare to find.”

Fear not, the formula isn’t sticky like those glosses you used to own in the ‘90s. It glides on smoothly and thanks to the oils, feels cushiony and comfortable on your lips. Whether you’re looking for a minimalist shade or a super bold one, there’s an option for you in the new collection.

Shahidi was named a brand ambassador for Bobbi Brown in March. The 19-year-old activist said at the time, “I think the brand represents what my generation represents: The importance of inclusion. The fact that it’s been so important for the brand in both makeup and philanthropic endeavors since the beginning, speaks to the fact that it’s not a commercial trend but something they’re committed to.”

Keep scrolling for a look at Shahidi’s exclusive shades of Crushed Oil-Infused Lip Gloss and find out why she loves each one!