Happy Birthday, Yara Shahidi! The actress and activist turns 19 on Sunday, February 10, and we’re celebrating by paying homage to her … hair. Yes, the Black-ish-turned-Grown-ish star has one of the best manes in the business thanks to her fierce head of curls that she transforms into sculptural updos, playful twists, bold braids, bouncy ringlets and more with ease.

The thought of spending our awkward teenage years on the red carpet and TV for the world to see has Us cowering in fear, but the actress has never missed a beat. She quickly established herself as a breakout style star on the red carpet with her whimsical and age-appropriate dresses, jumpsuits and separates — and her super cute strands never fail to steal the show.

While she is hardly the first celeb to embrace her natural hair, Shahidi has become a true beauty chameleon for her ability to rock voluminous disco curls one day and super glam finger waves the next.

Working with celeb hairstylist and self-proclaimed “curl queen” Nai’vasha Johnson, the Harvard-bound teen also creates the illusion of bangs, bobs, mohawks and more by sweeping and securing her ringlets in different ways. Oh, and then there the architectural updos, asymmetrical buns, graphic parts and geometric braids.

Last year, Johnson told Us that Shahidi is, in fact, as wonderful IRL as she appears on screen. She said they have “such a good time” dreaming up “powerful” and “youthful” ‘dos together, and we can only hope the tress trend continues in the future as the actress’ star continues to rise.

In honor of Shahidi’s 19th birthday, we’re rounding up her hottest red carpet hair looks of all time. Keep scrolling to see all the curls, braids, updos and more!