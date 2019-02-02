A true style star, the Grown-ish actress deserves an honorary master’s degree in fashion. Her guide to a successful outfit is simple: Comfort is key. “Of course fashion is a form of expressing yourself,” she tells Us, “and so I always find new pieces that speak to me, but being able to feel comfortable is everything.” The actress does “the robot test” to determine if an outfit is red-carpet worthy. “If my clothes are too tight to do the robot, then I know I can’t wear them because it’s either too tight, too loose, too long or too short,” she explains.

Shahidi aims to have fun with her ensembles and it shows, “Me and my stylist Jason [Bolden] have the best time just figuring out what’s vibrant and experimental, because you can’t take yourself too seriously, especially on red carpets,” she says. “I mean, you’re going to a fun event and hearing somebody talk who won an award and it’s not life threatening,” she adds, “and I feel like it’s one of those moments where you are allowed to experiment with what you want to do and it’s a very cool opportunity.” The result is statement-making ensembles with bold prints and standout silhouettes.

The star says she also creates a playlist for every event. “If I’m listening to music that I love, it doesn’t matter where I am, I just feel great,” she says. Music isn’t just a source of comfort for the actress, she also gets style inspiration from it. “Solange is definitely one of my fashion icons,” she tells Stylish. “She can wear whatever she wants to wear and it always feels like her, she explains. “There’s never an outfit that looks like it’s wearing her and it doesn’t matter if she’s in the ‘Cranes in the Sky’ music video wearing yarn or a piece of paper because it stems from who she is as a human,” she adds.

Scroll through to see some of the fashion icon’s best red carpet looks, including gorgeous dresses, chic pants, stand-out tops, cool outfits and stunning designs from Prada, Chanel, Gucci, Thom Browne, Calvin Klein and more fab designers.