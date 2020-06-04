Cynthia Erivo's Stylist Calls Out Celine for Not Dressing Black Celebrities

Fashion stylist to stars like Cynthia Erivo and Taraji P. Henson, Jason Bolden called out the design house Celine for not dressing black stars.

Amid the George Floyd protests, Bolden commented on the label’s Black Lives Matter Instagram post. “Wait really, u guys [don’t] dress any black celebs unless they have a white stylist,” he wrote.

Celine’s post on Tuesday, June 2, read, “Celine stands against all forms of discrimination, oppression and racism. Tomorrow’s world will not exist without equality for all.”

But Bolden isn’t the only one! Fashion influencer Bryanboy made a TikTok video scrolling through the brand’s Instagram page, pointing out that it was pretty much exclusively all white models featured. “I had to. I’m so so sorry. 😭,” he wrote in the accompanying caption. “We. Need. To. Keep. It. Real. Let me know if there are any disputes or inaccuracies with their relationship and track record on people of color or whether I’m legit talking out of my 🍑.”

Instagram page Diet Prada joined in, sharing specific statistics from past Celine runway shows. For instance, in spring 2019 eight percent of the models were black, in fall 2019 the women’s catwalk had 12 percent and in fall 2020 it had nine percent.

Just a day earlier, Cardi B’s stylist Kollin Carter also called out the fashion industry, directing his declaration in a more general manner.

On Monday, June 1, Carter posted a statement to Instagram that read, “Some of you fashion houses and CEO’s are absolutely bogus. For you to be in my email begging for placements but have nothing to say when it comes to this matter is disgusting. Don’t use us when it’s convenient for you to then turn around and not stand with us.”

