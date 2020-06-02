Cardi B’s Stylist Slams Fashion Brands for Staying Quiet Amid Protests

Celebrity fashion stylist Kollin Carter, who dresses Cardi B, is grossly disappointed by how the fashion industry is responding to the George Floyd protests and the Black Lives Matter movement as a whole.

On Monday, June 1, Carter made a statement on Instagram directed at “fashion house’s and CEOs.”

“For you to be in my email begging for placements but have nothing to say when it comes to this matter is disgusting,” wrote the stylist in a feed post. “Don’t use us when it’s convenient for you to then turn around and not stand with us.”

In the accompanying caption, Carter wrote, “I will make it my duty to not associate myself or my clients with you guys anymore. You take from the culture, and us brown Men and Woman for your traffic and profit but have absolutely nothing to say now.”

He continued, “Where’s the energy you had when the kangaroos in Australia were dying? You should be fucking ashamed of yourselves.”

Carter’s 206,000 Instagram followers flocked to the comments section to support his message.

THANK YOU FOR SPEAKING UP. let it be known Kollin thank you,” one Instagram follower commented. Another wrote, “You better use your platform!!! 🔥🔥🔥‼️‼️‼️🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾 Thank you @kollincarter.”

Off-White’s Virgil Abloh was recently criticized for his response to the George Floyd protests. He condemned the act of looting on Instagram and received backlash for donating only $50 to the (F)EMPOWER Community Bond Fund.

But in a post on June 1, he apologized for his comments about looting and clarified that he’s donated more than $50 to organizations supporting the Black Lives Matter Movement.

“Yesterday I spoke about how my stores and stores of friends were looted,” he wrote. “I apologize that it seemed like my concern for those stores outweighed my concern for our right to protest injustice and express our anger and rage in this moment.”

“I also joined a social media chain of friends who were matching $50 donations,” Abloh explained. “I apologize that it appeared to some as if that was my only donation to these important causes.”

“I will continue to donate more and will continue to use my voice to urge my peers to do the same. I was on the fence about publicizing total dollar amounts because I didn’t want it to look like I’m glorifying only higher amounts or that I want to be applauded for it. If you know me you know that’s not me.”’

