TV’s favorite soccer team is back — and fiercer than ever! The cast of Yellowjackets slayed at the season 2 premiere in Los Angeles on Wednesday, March 22.

Leading ladies Christina Ricci, Juliette Lewis, Melanie Lynskey and Tawny Cypress blew Us away on the red carpet with their fabulous garbs.

Ricci, 43, was a must-see in a black halter dress that clung to her figure. The Wednesday star tamed the floor-length number with dangling earrings and sparkly bangles. For glam, she rocked a smokey eye, rosy cheeks, a pink lip and wore her hair in a sleek updo.

Lewis, 49, for her part, lit up the venue in a metallic gown that featured silver and bronze stripes with a pleated hem. She complemented the look with a glossy ponytail that featured face-framing tendrils. Lynskey, 45, meanwhile, turned up the heat in a turquoise blazer dress, which she wore open, exposing a sexy lace bra. The Candy actress finalized the number with a gold clutch and PVC heels. Cypress, 46, dazzled in a champagne-colored halter gown that swayed as she walked.

Jasmin Savoy Brown, who stars as the younger version of Cypress’ Taissa, was a breathtaking sight in a black cutout gown that was equipped with dramatic sleeves. She accessorized with fingerless gloves and drop-down earrings.

Samantha Hanratty — who portrays teen Misty — nailed the corset trend in a sheer gown that was made with a ruffled bustier. Sophie Nelisse matched Lynskey in a Tiffany blue suit. Nelisse, 22, and Lynskey play the younger and older version of Shauna, respectively.

Season 1 of the hit series follows Misty, Natalie (Lewis), Shauna and Taissa and other members of their soccer team, who were stranded in the wilderness as teens after surviving a plane crash. Their traumatic experience leads the women down a dangerous path with many chaotic twists and turns.

The second season will continue to follow the athletes as they fight to survive icy conditions, changing relationships and more. The series also skips to the future to explore how surviving members of the group have coped with their daunting past.

“Showtime does like their gore. But luckily, this is just a natural agreement on all of our parts,” showrunner Ashley Lyle told Slate in January 2022 of the show’s dramatic visuals and dark story lines. “We knew going in that we wanted to have a visceral quality to the show. Our intention is never to be shocking or provocative for the sake of it, but to pick our moments where the frailty of the human body is on full display, and we’re not turning away from it.”

