Zendaya Edited the Coolest ‘90s-Inspired Spring Clothing Collection for Boohoo.com

At just 21 years old, Zendaya has already established herself as a fearless fashionista, and it just got a whole lot easier to channel her crazy cool style. The actress teamed up with international retailer Boohoo.com to edit a Spring collection of more than 50 fun and flirty pieces. Her ‘90s-inspired selects include festival-ready dresses, cute crop tops, fierce pastel pantsuits and throwback denim, and she modeled some of the fab looks in a series of campaign images shot in sunny California. Keep scrolling to see Zendaya striking her best pose (and giving us serious Spring styling inspiration) and to shop some of our favorite pieces from the edit!

By clicking on a link to a product or brand listed on our website, we may receive compensation from the company that owns that product or brand.