A class act! The Politician star Zoey Deutch is winning over the Hollywood style scene with her statement-making quirky and cool ensembles. Her stylist Elizabeth Stewart (who also works with Julia Roberts and Cate Blanchett) tells Us her looks are “chic and unexpected.”

The 25-year-old has undeniable fashion instincts. “I love that she has an innate sense of style, and that I can learn from her,” Stewart says. And she’s not afraid to experiment. “She is adventurous and full of surprises,” the stylist adds.

Some of Stewart’s favorite outfits include a Valentino Haute Couture chiffon gown (complete with a dramatic cape), and an allover lace Rodarte creation. “Zoey loves the fresh and new, and also understands the magic of timeless fashion,” she says about the two designs.

Other memorable moments: A Carolina Herrera drop-sleeve peplum jacket, trousers and shirt in head-to-toe plaid. “This was perfect for Zoey as she loves all-matching looks, especially with strong proportions like this,” Stewart explains. Also, the wide-leg bright yellow Fendi jumpsuit she wore to the Golden Globes: “This is a great example of Zoey’s style because it combines a fresh modern proportion and color with the glamour of Old Hollywood.”

Scroll through to see Zoey Deutch rock stunning designs from Oscar de la Renta, Dior, Ralph Lauren and more.