Courtesy of Amy Schumer/Instagram

Don't mess with Amy Schumer! The comedian responded to body-shamers on Instagram on Saturday, April 8, with a series of photos of herself wearing various bikinis.

Schumer, 35, shared eight pictures on her Instagram Story, which included shots of her paddle boarding, walking on the beach and riding on a boat with friends. She ended the slideshow with a message for her haters: "I feel great. No haters can f with my baseline."

The Snatched actress' posts came just days after swimwear designer Dana Duggan posted a scathing comment about the May 2017 cover of InStyle, which features Schumer wearing a one-piece swimsuit and floating in the pool.

"Come on now! You could not find anyone better for this cover? Not everyone should be in a swimsuit," Duggan wrote on Instagram, adding a vomit emoji.

The South Shore Swimwear owner later defended her remarks, telling The Huffington Post, "I appreciate the free press. It's called freedom of speech. I can have my opinion, and you can have yours. I'm tired of the media and publications trying to push the fat agenda. It's not healthy, and it's not pretty. What is wrong with featuring healthy and fit cover models?"



Schumer, for her part, told InStyle she isn't worried about the idea of aging. "Once I start looking older, that won't affect me. I have never gotten [any plastic surgery] done because I'm, like, so gorgeous," she quipped.

