Hot body alert! Anthony Bourdain and his girlfriend, Asia Argento, showed off their ripped bodies while vacationing in Italy on Saturday, September 23.

The Parts Unknown host, 61, flaunted his enviable six-pack abs while wearing a pair of navy shorts and sunglasses. Meanwhile, Argento showed off her equally-toned physique, sporting a white and gold striped bikini as the couple relaxed poolside.

Bourdain and his love, who started dating earlier this year, enjoyed a little R&R as they celebrated Argento’s 42nd birthday with her children and extended family. The Italian actress shared a moment from the festivities on her Instagram account on Friday, September 22.

“Best birthday ever. Thank you for the wishes,” she captioned the pic of the group enjoying a meal.

This is not the first time the brunette beauty has shared a picture of her beau on Instagram. Argento posted a black and white photo of the CNN star in June as he enjoyed a drink in Rome.

“mi flaco chulo” she captioned the pic in Spanish, which translates to “my skinny pimp” in English.

And in December, the model shared a pic of the pair and complimented the TV personality’s storytelling abilities with a sweet post on Instagram.

“#PartsUnknown season finale is set in Roma and airs next Sunday. Thank you @anthonybourdain for showing the world the real æternal city” she wrote at the time.

Bourdain has been married twice — first to his high school sweetheart, Nancy Putkoski, from 1985 to 2005. He was also married to MMA fighter Ottavia Busia from 2007 to 2016, with whom he shares a daughter, Ariane,10. Argento is mother of two children, 16-year-old daughter Anna Lou with ex-boyfriend Marco Castoldi, and 9-year-old daughter Nicola with ex-husband Michele Civetta.

