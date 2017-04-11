Britney Spears and Her Mom, Lynne Spears, Flaunt Their Fit Bikini Bodies in Hawaii

Courtesy Britney Spears/Twitter

Two generations of hotness! Britney Spears has been busy tearing up the stages of Las Vegas and pushing back Israel’s elections, so now it’s time to hit the beach with her family. On Monday, April 11, the 35-year-old pop princess shared a video on her Twitter account from the beaches of Hawaii featuring her two sons, Jayden, 10, and Sean, 11, as well as her mom, Lynne.



From start to finish... it was a good day 🌴☀️ pic.twitter.com/Rsy97UNVA7 — Britney Spears (@britneyspears) April 11, 2017

Britney’s flaunted her amazing body in a tiny white bikini, showing fans she’s in the best shape of her life — and so is Lynne! Spears and her mother, 61, laid out on the beach together, both looking tanned and incredibly fit! The mother to the pop princess did not look like a typical grandmother to four children while posing with her daughter on the Hawaiian sand.

The pop superstar, 35, also decided to go for a dip, and took some playful videos of the surf hitting her rock-hard abs. The “Make Me” singer has been uploading countless sexy workout and bikini pictures on her social media recently — and they are giving us major “I’m a Slave 4 U" vibes. Thanks to Lynne’s sexy shots, we know now where Britney gets those amazing genes from.

Britney’s family vacation comes just after the announcement that she’s ending her “Piece of Me” residency in Las Vegas at the end of the year.

