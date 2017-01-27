How low can she go? Britney Spears took to Twitter on Thursday, January 26 to post her “first selfie in a while,” and she didn’t disappoint.

The 35-year-old singer treated her fans to a silly snapshot of herself sticking her tongue out, but it was her washboard abs and revealing sweatpants that stole the show.



Spears hitched her t-shirt up and rolled the waistband of her pants down to give a glimpse of two very risqué tattoos on her pelvis.



The photo, taken in her bathroom, was captioned: “First selfie in a while.”



First selfie in a while 😜 pic.twitter.com/hgChixOatd — Britney Spears (@britneyspears) January 25, 2017

Two days earlier Spears revealed the secret to her fantastic physique, when she posted a video to Instagram of her working out.



The mom-of-two was being put through her paces by a personal trainer, as she lifted weights in the gym.

🐯 A video posted by Britney Spears (@britneyspears) on Jan 24, 2017 at 5:18pm PST

Spears is currently dating Sam Asghari, the 22-year-old fitness model who starred in her “Slumber Party” music video last years.



She recently opened up about the romance revealing they bonded over her love of sushi, and although she got his digits on set, she didn’t pluck up the courage to call him right away.

“It was like five months later, and I found his number in my bag,” she said in an interview on CBS Radio’s Fast in the Morning With Nathan Fast on January 20. “I was like, 'He is really cute. This guy is really cute.' So then I called him, and ever since then, he is just a really fun, funny person."



