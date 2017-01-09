Nap time = The Best Time 😇🙌🙌 A photo posted by Channing Tatum (@channingtatum) on Jan 8, 2017 at 7:20pm PST

OMG! Channing Tatum shared a naked picture of his wife, Jenna Dewan Tatum, on Instagram on Sunday, January 8.



The Magic Mike XXL actor, 36, posted the NSFW black-and-white photo of the Step Up actress, 36, taking a nap while wrapped in bedsheets with her backside exposed to the camera. "Nap Time = The Best Time," he captioned the post.

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

It's possible that Jenna was merely getting her beauty sleep. Later that night, she headed to a Golden Globes afterparty hosted by Warner Bros. Pictures and InStyle at the Beverly Hilton. She attended the event without her husband of seven years, who likely stayed home with their 3-year-old daughter, Everly.



Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Clad in a beaded black Julien Macdonald gown with a thigh-high slit, the dancer looked gorgeous as she walked the red carpet. She coordinated the look with dark, smoky eye makeup and tousled wavy brunette locks.



The couple, who wed in July 2009, certainly aren't shy about their sex life. In the January 2017 issue of Cosmopolitan, Jenna opened up about life behind closed doors with the Hollywood hunk. "I've always been a very sexual person," she told the magazine. "We definitely have a very happy and healthy [sex life]. Something about being a dancer connects you to your physical body. It's primal, earthy, sexual energy by nature. You feel your body in a certain way. Channing is very much the same way. He's very in tune with that."

