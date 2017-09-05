Christian Bale looked totally different when he stepped out at the Telluride Film Festival in Colorado to promote his movie, Hostiles, on Saturday, September 2.

The 43-year-old actor displayed his fuller figure after gaining weight to play former vice president Dick Cheney in the upcoming film, Backseat. He also dyed his dark eyebrows blond to look like the politician. At the event, Bale sported a loose black and button-down, black pants and sneakers as he accepted the Telluride Silver Medallion for achievement in the film industry.

The biopic, which is scheduled to start filming this month, also stars Amy Adams as Lynne Cheney, Sam Rockwell as former president George W. Bush, Steve Carell as Donald Rumsfeld and Bill Pullman as Nelson Rockefeller.



Bale is no stranger to completely transforming his body for roles. When he famously portrayed insomniac Trevor Reznik in 2004’s The Machinist, he reportedly lost about 70 pounds, with his 6’2” frame weighing a mere 121 pounds. He then quickly gained it all back plus 30 more pounds to play the Caped Crusader in Batman Begins.



By 2010, he went back to extremely skinny for The Fighter, which earned him the 2011 Oscar for Best Supporting Actor. In 2013, his yo-yo dieting once again earned him an Oscar nomination. He gained 43 pounds to play a 1970s con artist with a beer belly in American Hustle, for which he was nominated for an Academy Award for Best Actor.

The Dark Night actor has said that he doesn’t seek out these physically demanding roles. “Believe me, I don’t go looking for these things,” he told Access Hollywood in 2010. “If it does happen, it’s like, ‘Oh damn, I have to do that again, because I just tend to fall for the movie, the character, and then I’ll realize, ‘Oh, man, I gotta do that.’"

Backseat is expected to hit theaters in late 2018.

