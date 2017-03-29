Coco’s got curves and she’s not afraid to flaunt them!

The 38-year-old model took to social media on Tuesday, March 28, to give a sneak peak at her latest shoot for her lingerie line, CocoLicious, and left little to the imagination.

Coco Austin proudly showcased the sexy range as she struck a series of seductive poses, that put her assets on full display.

In one snap she squatted down in a pair of sky high heels and looked back over her shoulder at the camera.

She captioned the shot: “‘Signature pose…had to do it!”

Instagram

The mom-of-one, who is married to Ice-T, rocked everything from rompers, to thongs to brightly colored and plunging bodysuits, and she did it all with confidence.

Check out the footage from her shoot above and also Us Weekly’s exclusive digital series Out of This World With Coco Austin to see her trying out 24-carat gold-leaf facials, cryotherapy and even vajazzling.

Want stories like these delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter!