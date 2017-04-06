BRB, attempting to twerk. Iggy Azalea said, during an interview with New Zealand radio station Nova 96.9’s Fitzy and Wippa, that she lost 15 pounds by twerking while rehearsing for her new music video “Mo Bounce.”



"It's a lot — I went on a meal plan before the video because I knew I would have to be dancing fairly skimpily dressed," she shared of her weight loss. "I did a lot of rehearsals actually, and man I lost 15 pounds in a week dancing to that song!"

Twerking, the “Black Widow” rapper said, isn’t as easy as it looks.

via GIPHY

"I did take classes. I do have someone who is very, very good at twerking, and she helped me,” she teased of her unnamed twerking sensei. “I never realized how flexible you have to be to do that stuff. My teacher was like 'I really suggest you take yoga' and I didn't know you had to take yoga to be a twerker but apparently you do."

The Aussie star has never been shy about her body. Last November, she thanked her plastic surgeon for giving her a "fabulous nose and breasts.”

The song is off her upcoming, previously delayed album, Digital Distortion.

Want stories like these delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter!