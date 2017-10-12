Jaden Smith Reveals His Secret to Staying Fit

It's no secret that Jaden Smith lives a healthy lifestyle. After all, his shirtless photos on Instagram (and there are plenty of them) often amass hundreds of thousands of likes. So, what exactly is the 19-year-old's secret to staying fit?

"One thing I try to do is drink a gallon of water every single day," Smith exclusively told Us Weekly at the launch party for his collaboration with Umami Burger and Impossible Foods at The Grove in Los Angeles on Wednesday, October 11.

The Karate Kid actor also sticks to a strict diet. "I try not to eat past 9 p.m., three hours before I go to sleep. That's difficult! I try not to do that," he explained. "And I'm fully vegetarian as of recently."

Smith's fellow vegetarians will love the trio of sliders he crafted for Umami. The burgers are available for $15 at more than 20 locations across the U.S. through the end of the year, and $1 from every sale will be donated to the American Red Cross for hurricane relief efforts.

"What we're trying to do here is an alternative to eating a burger," he told Us. "I can say, 'Hey, go eat this burger,' and it's not just, 'Oh, Jaden has a burger.' No, it's gonna be better for your health, it's gonna be better for the people around you and for the environment by eating this specific burger."

Since becoming a vegetarian, the "Watch Me" rapper has felt better than ever. "It's treating me amazingly," he revealed. "I still go to the gym and work out. I've actually gained weight. I still do all the normal things I do in my life because there's starting to be alternatives, so I don't have to stop eating anything! You just have to eat a different type of that thing."

Through the years, Smith has become a star in his own right. In addition to his acting and music career, he is a popular face on social media, and he often finds himself sharing advice with his famous parents, Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith. He told Us, "If my mom wants to Instagram something, I have to tell her how to work it and show to log in."



