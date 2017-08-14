Jennifer Aniston swore she wore a bra when she played Rachel Green on Friends, despite the fact that her nipples sometimes showed through her shirt.



During an interview with Vogue on August 10, the magazine called Aniston the “OG of #FreeTheNipple because of her Central Perk days.



“Yeah, I don’t know what to say about that!” then 48-year-old actress responded. “It’s just one of those things, I guess. I wear a bra, I don’t know what to tell ya! And I don’t know why we’re supposed to be ashamed of them—it’s just the way my breasts are! But hey, OG, I’m not going to complain!”



She added: “If you’re going to walk out and have your nipples showing, or your belly is a little bloated, or you’re not at the weight you want to be — you are perfect no matter what you are and no matter where you are and who cares! You have to tune out the noise, which is fine by me, because I just know that I’m happy and healthy and doing everything I can to be good in the world and to the people I work with.”

Getty Images

Friends premiered in 1994 and ran for 10 seasons. The hit show also starred Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer.

“Girls come up to me thinking that I’m still on the show! I’m so proud that it could have a second wind and still feel relatable, though,” Aniston shared to Vogue. And while the cast did admit to having a private reunion dinner in February, the actress has said a rebooted version wouldn’t work in today’s social media obsessed age.

“I don’t know what we would do,” she explained of a possible reunion show to ITV. “I think that period of time was sort of nostalgic, you know? … I think people have such affection for it, even though it was only 12 years ago since it ended … there was something about a time where our faces weren’t shoved into cellphones and we weren’t, like, checking Facebooks and Instagram, and we were in a room together, or at a coffee shop together, and we were talking … having conversations.”



Aniston, who isn't on social media herself, married actor Justin Theroux in August 2015 and adopted a dog together. “I got a good one,” she told Entertainment Tonight in April 2016. “I got a sweet, kind man.”

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!

For the latest celebrity entertainment, news and lifestyle videos, subscribe to Us Weekly's YouTube Page.