Joanna Krupa Celebrates Turning 38 With Nude Sunbathing Snap

She’s rocking her birthday suit! Joanna Krupa took to Instagram on Wednesday, April 5, to celebrate turning 38 by posting a photo of herself sunbathing in the nude.

In the sizzling snap, the Real Housewives of Miami alum — who will officially ring in the big 3-8 on Sunday, April 23 — ditches her clothes (with the exception of a straw sun hat) to catch some rays during a naked tanning session.

With my birthday just around the corner it makes me realize more and more that today age is just a number 🍷. With a great healthy and fit life u can feel beautiful and self confident at any age. #girlpower #womenruletheworld #joannakrupa #nofilter #weareallbeautiful A post shared by Joanna Krupa (@joannakrupa) on Apr 5, 2017 at 3:50pm PDT

“With my birthday just around the corner it makes me realize more and more that today age is just a number 🍷,” she captioned the pic of herself lying poolside, flaunting her insanely fit frame. “With a great healthy and fit life u can feel beautiful and self confident at any age. #girlpower#womenruletheworld #joannakrupa#nofilter #weareallbeautiful”

Lily Lawrence/Getty Images

This isn’t the first time Krupa has stripped down on social media. Back on January 21, the Polish-born model sent fans into a frenzy when she uploaded what appeared to be a full-frontal mirror selfie video. Although she was wearing a pair of tiny, flesh-toned panties, Krupa was attacked for the provocative post.

“Are you not ashamed of showing your nude body to the world?” one person commented. Another wrote, “What’s wrong with you??”

Despite the backlash, the blonde beauty — who is married to entrepreneur Romain Zago — clapped back at her critics, writing, “#body #goals #fit #nofilter #joannakrupa yes I do have Nude colour on! So relax haters.”

During a December 2016 interview with the U.K.’s Express, Krupa explained why she has no problem putting her enviable physique on display. "I'm very proud of my body, I work really hard, I work out and try to stay in shape and eat healthy,” she told the outlet. “I’m super proud of it, and I believe if you have it, you flaunt it!"



Krupa added: "You should feel like a beautiful woman, no matter what, and what I do on my Instagram is my business. It's my personal Instagram. If somebody feels like they shouldn't be looking at the photos that I'm posting, then they shouldn't be following me."

