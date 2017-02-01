Mega

Whoa! John Goodman showed off his newly slim physique while out and about in New Orleans on Tuesday, January 31 — and he looked nearly half his former size.



The Roseanne alum, 64, was spotted picking up a healthy fruit drink at a Smoothie King shop. He showed off his impressive weight loss — and muscular legs — in a gray hoodie, a gray T-shirt, blue gym shorts, a red baseball cap and blue New Balance sneakers.

Days earlier, Goodman looked happy and healthy during an appearance on Live with Kelly. Clad in a formfitting tweed suit, Goodman discussed his role as a police commissioner in the upcoming film Patriots Day, which chronicles the 2013 Boston Marathon bombing.



In November 2015, personal trainer Mackie Shilstone revealed that the Golden Globe winner lost more than 100 pounds after quitting drinking, sticking to a Mediterranean diet and working out six days a week at the gym. "This didn't happen overnight — it's been an ongoing process," the fitness guru told the New York Post. "There needs to be strategic planning. This time, he really wanted to do it."

Through the years, Goodman's weight has fluctuated. He told David Letterman in 2010 that his all-time highest weight was nearly 400 pounds. "I'd get off of Roseanne every spring. I'd lose 60 pounds every spring," he explained of his time on the classic Emmy-winning sitcom, which aired from 1988 to 1997. "I'd gain it back and then some, every year. It's going to be an ongoing process for the rest of my life."



