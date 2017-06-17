CPR / BACKGRID

Hard work pays off! Jonah Hill flexed his muscular upper body before his morning workout in Los Angeles on Friday, June 16.

The Oscar nominee, 33, showed off his bulging biceps and sculpted pectoral muscles in a blue tank top as he grabbed a pre-workout smoothie at the upscale health food store Erewhon. His leg muscles also looked defined underneath a pair of dark shorts and black mid-calf socks.

The Wolf of Wall Street actor's weight has fluctuated dramatically over the years. Last week, he stepped out in L.A. looking slimmer than ever in a fitted navy T-shirt and matching chinos. (Check out the before and after pictures of Hill's incredible weight loss transformation!)

Hill most recently slimmed down after gaining 40 pounds for his role in the 2015 film War Dogs. To lose the weight, he asked his 21 Jump Street costar Channing Tatum for some fitness advice. "I gained weight for this movie War Dogs, and then I wanted to get in better shape, so I called Channing Tatum and said, 'Hey, if I ate less and go to a trainer, will I get in better shape?'" Hill said on The Tonight Show last summer. "And [Tatum] said, 'Yes, you dumb motherf--ker, of course, you will. It's the simplest thing in the entire world." you will. It's the simplest thing in the entire world."



The Superbad actor followed the Magic Mike hunk's advice and even kept a food journal while working with a nutritionist.

