Kelly Bensimon Feels ‘Sexiest at 49’: All Her Hot Body Secrets

Hot damn! Kelly Bensimon has never looked better. In the new issue of Us Weekly, the model and Second Course author exclusively reveals how she found her sexiest body yet at age 49. Watch the video above to see a sneak from her photo shoot!

The former Real Housewives of New York City star told Us that her new go-to workout is tapping it back at SoulCycle.

“I actually changed my routine recently,” Bensimon shared. “My oldest daughter started going to SoulCycle. I started going to classes with her and my body started changing. I’m 49-years-old and by amping up my exercise routine, my body started changing.”

The model explained that she “noticed everything becoming more toned” and that she used to always just run, which made her look “over worked out.”

“I think a lot of women exhaust themselves and they age a lot quicker,” Bensimon told Us, adding that switching up her routine to SoulCyle has been a “game changer.”

“I would say I workout only three times a week," she concluded. "Which is less than before and I like my body a lot more.”

