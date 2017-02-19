Nip-tuck time! Kim Kardashian had her post-pregnancy stretch marks removed on Sunday, February 19, a week after having her belly button tightened.



The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 36, was spotted leaving Epione Beverly Hills, a celeb-loved cosmetic surgery office that specializes in aesthetic procedures, early Sunday morning in a black hoodie, black leggings, white sneakers and dark sunglasses. She explained the visit on Snapchat.

"OK, so I just left Dr. Ourian's office, and we worked on stretch marks today and I feel so excited that I finally did it," Kardashian, who is mom of daughter North, 3, and son Saint, 14 months, told her followers. "I've been so scared to do it, thinking it hurts so badly, and it didn't hurt that badly. So, I'm so grateful and I'm so excited. I love you, Dr. Ourian!"

Juliano-art/x17agency.com

The reality star previously visited Dr. Simon Ourian, the cosmetic dermatologist who founded the Epione clinic, on February 11 to have her belly button tightened. "Thank you, dear #kimkardashian, for introducing myself and Epione to your Snapchat friends!" he wrote on Instagram, reposting Snapchat videos from Kardashian's visit. "Nonsurgical skin tightening after a couple of pregnancies . We are doing Ultraskintight It can tighten the skin [all] over the body."



In Ourian's video, Kardashian tells fans, "So, I'm spending my Saturday with Dr. Ourian and it f--king kills, but it will be worth it. ... You guys, I never thought I could love someone and hate someone so much at the same time."

"If anyone that's had babies understands what it does to your belly button afterwards and how much your belly button changes, then you really understand how much you need Dr. Ourian tightening around your belly button so that it can look back to normal," she continued.

The Kardashian-Jenner clan has been going to Dr. Ourian's office for years to perfect their bodies. Last year, Khloé Kardashian shared a testimonial on her website, writing, "My cosmetic dermatologist, Dr. Simon Ourian, is the truth!!! My sisters and I have been going to him for years for laser treatments and skin care at Epione, and he has seriously made my skin perfect."



