Sun’s out, buns out! Kourtney Kardashian wasn’t shy about flaunting her famous assets while vacationing in Nantucket, Massachusetts.

The 38-year-old reality star wore a high-waisted thong bikini that showed off her enviable figure in a series of Instagram shots posted on Monday, July 17. In one, Kardashian sips a glass of rosé while flashing her bare butt. She captioned it “All week” with the ice cream cone and burger emojis.

In another photo, she poses with her model friend Allie Rizzo, writing: “She’s not a local.”

Although she was in Nantucket with ex-boyfriend Scott Disick and their three children on July 11, it seems she also enjoyed some time with her girlfriends on the resort island.

(Kardashian and Disick, 34, are parents of Mason, 7, Penelope, 5, and Reign, 2.)

"Kourtney and Scott weren't really talking at all," eyewitness Abigail Ann Townsend told Us of the former couple’s interactions. "The kids seemed happy, but Kourtney and Scott weren't walking directly next to each other. They each had a kid in between them as they walked together."



This was the first time that the duo, who split in July 2015 after nine years of dating, were seen together in public since his PDA-packed trip to Cannes in May. While celebrating his birthday in the South of France, Disick was spotted cozying up to a string of younger women, including Sofia Richie and Bella Thorne. Kardashian was also in Cannes in May, but was joined by her new man, Younes Bendjima, and sister Kendall Jenner.

