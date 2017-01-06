Courtesy Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram

If you’ve got it, flaunt it. Kourtney Kardashian showed off her amazing figure in new photos shared on her app and taken during a vacation to the Bahamas in July.



Travel Diary: The Bahamas. On my app. 🌴Photo credit: @isabelarangela 📸 A photo posted by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on Jan 5, 2017 at 12:03pm PST

“The Bahamas is one of the most beautiful places I’ve ever been. I took the kids on vacation there over the summer and we all wanted to go back the second we left!” she wrote on her app on Thursday, January 5. "The Caribbean is known for having the most clear blue ocean on the planet — so of course we took tons of photos."

Travel Diary: The Bahamas. On my app. A photo posted by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on Jan 5, 2017 at 12:02pm PST

In several snaps shared on Instagram, the reality star, 37, soaked up the sun in a purple bikini that she accessorized with black aviator shades and a body chain. She enlisted her BFF Larsa Pippen to snap a photo of her leaning on wooden stairs, and had her friend Isabela Rangel Grutman capture a picture of the brunette beauty lounging on a cushion. Kardashian also posted a selfie in mirrored red shades and a Casamigos Tequila hat.



Travel Diary: The Bahamas. On my app. A photo posted by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on Jan 5, 2017 at 3:43pm PST

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star switched up her swimwear for more beach photos during the vacay. In one pic, Kardashian — who was wearing a gold La Perla one-piece with major cutouts — posed with Pippen on a piece of driftwood. She also shared a candid of the three ladies having fun on the pier as the sun sets.

Travel Diary: The Bahamas. On my app. A photo posted by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on Jan 5, 2017 at 8:32pm PST

The Manuka Doctor spokesperson previously revealed that she works hard in the gym — usually six days per week — before she hits the beach. “If I know bikini time is coming up or I have a trip or I have something that I want to be extra in shape for, I’ll do dips on my bathtub for my triceps. I’ll try to do three sets of 25 a day,” she told This Morning in November. “And then no matter what I always do 100 squats before I get in the shower because I won’t forget. It’s like my time, I’m about to get in the shower and I just do 100 squats."



Check out Kardashian’s app to see more swimsuit shots, outfit inspiration and cute pics of her 4-year-old daughter, Penelope, as a mermaid.



